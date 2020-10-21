Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders’ anthem becomes a rage amongst creators; #LaphaoChallenge is going viral on Instagram Reels

With social distancing norms in place during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the enthusiasm, energy, and support of the fans are being missed immensely. Shah Rukh Khan has been stationed in Dubai attending the matches and supporting his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Recently, a fan anthem was created for KKR with the catchphrase ‘LAPHAO’. It means jump in Bengali and signifies the cheering of the fans especially in their absence.

The Kolkata Knight Riders fan anthem has been composed and performed by rapper Badshah. The KKR players and Shah Rukh Khan are bringing to life the hysteria and frenzy that is witnessed during the KKR matches. Sharing the Instagram Reel, SRK wrote, “Wow what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us.”

Wow what a Sunday. Whew! Well played @kkriders boys! Welcome Lockie. The excitement made our hearts jump. Now let’s jump to celebrate the victory! Thanks fans for being there thru thick & thin. Come along and #Laphao with us. Send us your videos doing the rap!

Commenting on the fan anthem, Shah Rukh Khan, co-Owner KKR, says, “I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud”.

Soon after SRK’s post, the Instagram Reels section was flooded with different versions of the song. Since the fan anthem is out, the song has been a rage on the Instagram. Popular creators from all across are participating and creating their version by taking up the #LaphaoChallenge. #Laphao, which means jump in Bengali, is being interpreted in hilarious and fun ways by the creators. Dressed in KKR jerseys, the young generation is making this #LaphaoChallenge innovate and fun through Instagram reels videos.

Check out what the creators are doing:

My Laphao moments whenever i manage to get my mother angry! ???????? Share your Laphao challenge video by tagging me and team @kkriders ! Showing my love and support for @iamsrk @iamjaymmehta @mysore.v @kkriders ???????? #Laphao #FeelItReelIt #MyIPLReel #MyKKRReel #laphaochallenge

Let’s go KKR!???? @kkriders @iamsrk #laphao#laphaochallenge #myiplreel #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro

