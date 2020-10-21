Varun Dhawan praises Indonesian group who recreated the song ‘Sun Saathiya’ featuring him and Shraddha Kapoor

A group of Indonesian dancers recently recreated the song and dance sequence of ‘Sun Saathiya’ from the film ABCD 2 featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The video was shared on social media multiple times and received a lot of love from the audience.

In the video, the Indonesian dancer can be seen sporting matching outfits and perfectly imitating the dance moves from the original video. Varun Dhawan noticed the video and was mighty impressed and amazed. He reported the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Super".

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently in the Maldives having the time of his life. He has been constantly sharing pictures and videos from his trip.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in the film Coolie No. 1 directed by David Dhawan. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Videos on Christmas.

