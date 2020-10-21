Rubina Dilaik expresses distaste over Salman Khan’s comments on Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14, wants to quit the show

Rubina Dilaik happens to be one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 14 and has always put forth her opinions without hesitating. However, the actress was recently reprimanded by host Salman Khan for questioning the rules of the house. During which, Salman Khan commented and addressed Abhinav Shukla as her ‘luggage’ (saamaan) which did not sit well with her.

She went to the confession room and indirectly said that the comments made on her husband were disrespectful. She also said that she would like to quit the show and does not wish to work in an environment where she is not respected. Bigg Boss tried explaining it to her that the comments made were in good humour and Salman did not mean it in a wrong way. However, Rubina did not deter from her decision and said that she would like to quit the show and cannot work in a place like this.

Concluding her conversation, she said that she has nothing against Salman Khan or the show but she was hurt when her husband was addressed as her belonging.

