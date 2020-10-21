Tiger Shroff flexing his perfectly toned body leaves his fans amazed

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Apart from doing some unbelievable stunts in his films, the actor often shares his workout videos on Instagram leaving his fans amazed.

On Wednesday, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to give a sneak peak of his workout session. In the video, he can be seen nailing pull-ups in a pair of track pants while flaunting his well toned back muscles. Fans of the actor were totally amazed at his well toned body and headed to the comments section to praise the Baaghi star.

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Oct 21, 2020 at 1:46am PDT

Tiger's colleagues from the industry also praised him. "#Sculpted", Sikander Kher wrote in the comment section. Further, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was left in complete awe of her brother. She wrote, "Dammnnnn." Many fans said that they cannot stop watching the video over and over.

Meanwhile, Tiger recently released his first single titled 'Unbelievable' and debuted as a singer. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff plays an underground fighter in Ganpat

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results