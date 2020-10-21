Hina Khan’s looks from Bigg Boss 14 would inspire you to up your fashion game!

Hina Khan has got her fashion game sorted and is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed actresses in the television industry. The actress is known to sort her looks out a month prior to the events and that totally shows how serious she is when it comes to her wardrobe. She recently made her exit from Bigg Boss 14 where she was one of the Toofani seniors apart from Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. On the show, Hina’s looks were surely the talk of the town and her fans just couldn’t get enough of her style and chic fashion sense.

From a neon outfit for her entrance performance on the show to a classy off-white number on the last day, Hina Khan has enthralled the audience in all her looks so far and we can’t help but appreciate the fashionista in her.

The first look on the show was a classy Swapnil Shinde gown that she wore on the premiere night. Hina Khan donned a tulle neck gown with golden sequins work and mesh detailing. The high-bun hairstyle surely showed of her chiseled shoulders and the fans were left swooning over her nude eye makeup, classic winged eyeliner and dark lip colour.

Choosing a monochrome flared skirt and top and rounding it off with a white jacket only added to the charm. Minimalistic looks go a long way these days and Hina Khan surely knows just how to pull those off with ease. However, the highlight of the look has to be the yellow hue in her eyeliner.

Next up on the show, Hina Khan pulled off a black saree with a multi-coloured detailings keeping her ethnic game strong as ever. With a messy bun and a simple make-up, Hina Khan surely impressed everyone with her style yet again.

With all denim look being quite questionable if not carried well, Hina Khan’s coordinated skirt and the top is surely a game-changer. Sporting her short hair like a queen, Hina Khan played around with an electric blue eyeliner yet again to round off her look.

Coordinated pantsuit with yellow printed flowers was just the dash of colour and spring she needed to add to her looks on the show. While her previous outfits have been on the pastel and dark shades, this one made her look no less than a ray of sunshine.

Pulling off a simple custom-made salwar suit by Picchika, Hina Khan has shown that simplicity is simply the way to go. She rounded off the look with a choker necklace, a low bun and a bindi.

Coming back to black, Hina Khan donned a sequined peplum blouse by Ohaila Khan and a pair of black fit and flare pants by Umika Karnani. This is exactly the kind of look one needs to look their best at their next family function!

Next in line was Hina Khan’s white wrap dress with printed flowers that made her look absolutely chic and stylish. The actress has played a lot with her eyeliners in this season and we are not complaining! She was seen sporting a white eyeliner on top of black adding the dash of pop required.

Hina Khan was next seen dressed in a monochrome dress by Nikhita Tandon from her spring summer 2020 collection. The actress kept it really simple but also the frilled detailing on the dress were all the texture she needed to round off the look.

Hina Khan has been imparting lessons on how to look extremely stylish and at the same time be comfortable with her flared shirt and palazzo pants in this Pallavi Singh outfit.

Pairing and off-shoulder shimmery blouse by Shivangi Jain with an off-white wrap skirt by Done And Dusted, Hina Khan looked absolutely simple in this classic combination.

Hina Khan was then seen pairing separates by Label Sugar which consisted of white pants and coat along with a crop top. To add a little more texture to her look, Hina Khan donned a nose-pin balancing out the entire look.

Dressed in a one-shoulder jumpsuit with studs by MellowDrama, this has got to be one of our favourite looks from the season. Going retro with her look, Hina Khan wore hooped earrings for accessories and tied a scarf around her low-ponytail.

A casual printed crop top with denim may seem like a very simple choice to go with while you’re on television. Leave it to Hina Khan to make the simplest of the looks as glam as possible.

Dressed in a maroon coloured festive outfit from Drishti Zahabia’s Nūr collection, Hina Khan’s ethnic outfit paired with a pair of festive earrings has to be your go-to look for the next Zoom wedding!

Being in the house can take a toll with a lot of drama going on around you, however, Hina Khan ensured to be red-carpet ready with her teal green one-shoulder gown from Antithesis. With simple drop down earrings, Hina Khan rounded off her look with minimalistic makeup.

The last look that Hina Khan donned was an off-white dress by Sahil Kocchar and the retro fit has surely left us stupefied. Keeping it simple and stunning as ever, Hina Khan’s look was the one that you need to add to your dream wardrobe!

Keeping it stylish, sassy, and classy, Hina Khan’s fashion sense keeps getting better by the day and we are absolutely looking forward to more of her!

