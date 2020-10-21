Anil Kapoor shares shirtless pictures of him walking on the beach; flaunts his body in style

Anil Kapoor has always been envied by people for his young looks even at the age of 63. From the past few months the actor has been actively focussing on his health and has undergone a massive physical transformation. On Wednesday, he surprised everyone with his shirtless pics and flaunted the result of months of hardwork and also wrote in detail about his weak point which is food.

Sharing pictures of himself walking on the beach shirtless, Anil Kapoor wrote, “This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach.”

“Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food. The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly. During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating. Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans. I try and I battle. Sometimes I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link,” he further wrote.

He wrote how the entire family got involved in the process. “So everyone in the house had to get involved. From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time. Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade, it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most. (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success ) Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture… it makes it all worth it…,” he wrote.

