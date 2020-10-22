Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for COVID-19 

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother has tested positive for coronavirus. Rakesh Roshan has been staying at his farmhouse in Khandala along with his wife Pinkie. The couple will most likely stay put considering Pinkie's health.
Talking to a daily, Pinkie Roshan said that they have been getting everyone in the family and their staff tested every 20 days. She confirmed that she had tested positive a week ago but has no symptoms. Pinkie also said that the doctors said that her yoga and exercise regime has helped keep the virus in control. She will be undergoing another test on Friday and hopes it will turn out negative.
ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan drops a rare photo with Kunal Kapoor on his birthday with a hilarious caption
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply