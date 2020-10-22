Jared Leto to reprise the role of Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Actor Jared Leto is set to reprise the role of Joker in filmmaker Zack Snyder's Justice League which is releasing in 2021 on HBO Max. At the DC Fandome event, the first extended trailer was released featuring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Mamoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher as the superheroes team up against the villain Darkseid.
As per reports, Jared Leto will reprise his role after 2016’s Suicide Squad. According to Variety, "Leto is joining other actors from Justice League this week for additional photography on the project."
Snyder had also previously confirmed that the assembly cut was nearly five hours long, making it clear that he has a lot of new footage and surprises in store for fans.
ALSO READ: Zack Snyder’s Justice League is darker as the superheroes team up against apex villain Darkseid
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply