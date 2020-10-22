Elli AvrRam proves her versatility in different languages; to headline Swedish short titled ‘With You’

This year has been fantastic for Elli AvrRam. After delivering a stellar act in Malang, she has cemented her place in Bollywood. Now, she's all set to get back to her roots and headline a 23 minutes Swedish short, titled With You.
Elli shares, "I had been waiting for an opportunity to do a Swedish project for sometime. With You is based on a very strong socially relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. It has been an enriching but an emotionally exhausting experience. The short film is intense and sends out a very strong message for the audience."
