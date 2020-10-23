Sidharth Malhotra’s Fankind campaign to raise funds for children battling cancer

Founded by Anshula Kapoor, online fundraising platform Fankind has launched yet another campaign and this time it’s with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth's fans now have an opportunity to interact with him over a video call, while helping raise funds for a cause that is close to Sidharth's heart – to provide nutrition & hot meals to children battling cancer.

Through this campaign, Malhotra will raise funds for Cuddles Foundation under their FoodHeals Program. The proceeds of this campaign will be used to provide trained nutritionists to government and charity cancer hospitals, share food and supplements with patients and families, and support cancer caregivers with the knowledge to make the right food choices.

To participate in the campaign, fans can donate on fankind.org/Sid and 5 lucky fans will get an opportunity to play dumb charades virtually with their favourite actor.

Sidharth says, “It’s humbling to be a part of a cause such as this which would help in supporting the children battling with cancer with all the nutrition they need. Childhood cancer is curable, however, 40% of the children battling this disease are malnourished, I am glad that I have got the opportunity to help these children through Fankind. Also, I am super excited to meet my fans for a games night, virtually of course.”

The campaign which goes live today will end on 30th October 2020.

View this post on Instagram

Are you ready to spend an evening full of fun and games with me? ???? Get your game face on because @fankindofficial and I have come up with an exciting opportunity where 5 of you can play a virtual game of Dumb Charades with me!! All YOU have to do is log onto fankind.org/Sid and enter now, to donate towards @cuddlesfoundation who provide food and nutrition to underprivileged kids battling cancer. Did you know that even with the best medical care, 8 out of 10 children who are malnourished lose the fight to cancer? So please join me and donate now. Let's help nourish the children and starve their cancer. (link in bio) #Fankind #FankindXSid #ComeJoinTheMagic

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:00pm PDT

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra wraps up Shershaah, the biopic on Captain Vikram Batra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results