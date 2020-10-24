Alaya F burns the dance floor with her killer moves; watch

The Girl of the Moment, Alaya F has become a people's favourite in no time with only one film out. The young and hardwoking star is always ready to slay whether its on the screen, on the dance floor or in front of a camera and has done so once again as she left people in awe of her amazing dance moves.

The actress who is known for her impressive dance skills, took to her social media to share a video of her dancing with a choreographer in which she looks searing hot and not just the cute girl next door this time.

Have a look-

View this post on Instagram

Just some dance class fun with @utkarshc21!???? #mirchi ???? @beat

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Oct 23, 2020 at 4:31am PDT

Alaya F always keeps herself busy, be it honing her skills further or ensuring that she entertain her fans regularly especially with her big hit series #AlayaAF where we can see her fun and bubbly personality.

After giving a phenomenal debut hit with Jawaani Jaaneman, and entertaining the fans with her candid series #AlayaAF, she has also now become the favourite Cover Girl as she graced gorgeous and stunning on the Cover of over five leading in a very short time since her debut.

ALSO READ: Alaya F looks stunning in a short floral print dress as she strikes a pose for the cover of a magazine

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results