Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Wild card entrants Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh will set the stage on fire with their performance tonight 

Recently, there has been much speculation around wild card entries in the house of Bigg Boss 14. Finally, the makers revealed which two contestants will be entering the house.

On Saturday, the makers released a promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode revealing the two wild card entrants. In the promo video, we see Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh dance to the song 'Babuji Zara Dheeres Chalo'. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "@ikavitakaushik aur @nonaberrry aa rahi hai #BiggBoss ke ghar mein palatne iss game ka poora scene. Dekhiye kahaani mein aaye iss naye twist ko #WeekendKaVaar par aaj raat 9 baje.(@ikavitakaushik and @nonaberrry are coming in the Bigg Boss house to change the scene of the game. Watch the new twist in the story on the Weekend KA Vaar at 9 pm)."

Kavita Kaushik is known for her performance as the outspoken cop Chandramukhi Chautla on the TV show F.I.R. While Naina was last seen in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya and is also the winner of Splitsvilla 10.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be exposing Jaan Kumar Sanu's 'true colours' in front of the housemates tonight.

