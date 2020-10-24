Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh get married in a Gurudwara in Delhi 

Singer Neha Kakkar has tied the knot with singer Rohnpreet Singh on Saturday evening in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. The newlyweds will be hosting a reception in Punjab on Monday.

While the couple is yet to share images from their wedding ceremony, videos from the function have been doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

#NehaKakkar and #RohanpreetSingh take the pheras ❤️ #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #NehaKakkarFan

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Shaadi Mubarak ❤ #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh #NehuDaVyah #nehakishaadi

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 7:03am PDT

Meanwhile, on Friday and Saturday morning the couple shared multiple pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremony. Neha had made an official announcement about her relationship with Rohanpreet on October 9 with an adorable picture of the two.

View this post on Instagram

Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️???????????? Wearing @anitadongre ???????? Jewellery – @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) ♥️???????? #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️???????????????? @rohanpreetsingh ♥️???? Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 23, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

ALSO READ: When Himesh Reshammiya sang a song about Neha Kakkar meeting a boy in Chandigarh right before the wedding announcement; calls it telepathy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results