Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh get married in a Gurudwara in Delhi 

Singer Neha Kakkar has tied the knot with singer Rohnpreet Singh on Saturday evening in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi. The newlyweds will be hosting a reception in Punjab on Monday.
While the couple is yet to share images from their wedding ceremony, videos from the function have been doing the rounds on the internet. Take a look:
#NehaKakkar and #RohanpreetSingh take the pheras ❤️ #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet #NehaKakkarFan
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:23am PDT
Shaadi Mubarak ❤ #NehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh #NehuDaVyah #nehakishaadi
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 24, 2020 at 7:03am PDT
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️???????????? Wearing @anitadongre ???????? Jewellery – @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) ♥️???????? #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:44pm PDT
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️???????????????? @rohanpreetsingh ♥️???? Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah
A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on Oct 23, 2020 at 5:35am PDT
