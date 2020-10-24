Pavan Kripalani’s multi-starrer Bhoot Police to go on floors next month in Himachal Pradesh

Director Pavan Kripalani wanted to take his film Bhoot Police on floors early this year. However, due to the pandemic, the plans went for a toss. Now, with the film industry resuming work, Kripalani along with the cast of his film including Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez will head to Himachal Pradesh next month to kick off the shoot of the horror comedy.
Talking to a tabloid, Kripalani said that the first schedule will be in Dharamshala followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur. The team will be shooting a major chunk in the first schedule and will wrap up the rest in January.
