Manish Khanna goes bald as he gears up to play a tantric in Brahmarakshas 2

Zee TV has presented several successful shows over the past 27 years and won its audience over with out-of-the-box and extraordinary content. Now, yet another compelling narrative is set to take the channel's audience on a trip full of fantasy with the second season of its immensely successful and intriguing show Brahmarakshas. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will feature popular television actress Nikki Sharma alongside Pearl V. Puri essaying the lead characters of the show. Featuring alongside them will be the popular television actor Manish Khanna, who is yet again all set to stun viewers with his impressive dedication towards his work and performance in a new role.
Essaying the character of a tantric, Manish is a notable name in the television industry and is known for playing varied positive as well as negative characters across a span of shows. Last seen essaying the negative character of Dushyant in Kumkum Bhagya, the actor has once again bagged another grey role, the preparations for which seem to be quite high and intense. Bowing to the needs and demands of his character, Manish decided to spot a clean bald look in order to bring out the best of his role.
Talking about the preparations that went in, the actor said, “My character has an evil shade to it which we felt was very necessary to depict in my appearance. From beards to moustaches to different wigs, we must have tried something like 15 -20 looks before I finally decided to just drop the whole extra effort and go completely bald. And that worked very well! In fact, the appearance was much scarier than we imagined, and it perfectly reflects the character. I am quite content with this decision because I believe that adding fake touches to one’s look doesn’t showcase authenticity. Moreover, I feel they cause a hindrance to my performance as well and currently I am extremely comfortable shooting with this look.”
