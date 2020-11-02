The Basic Premise of Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar’s next with YRF; And it’s Interesting

Bollywood Hungama was among the first to reveal that Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar are collaborating for the first time on director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming social comedy, which will be a part of YRF’s 50 years celebration. The team is quietly working on the film at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and an official announcement is expected to be made when YRF announces their 50 year slate, also comprising Tiger 3, Pathan, Ajay Devgn – Ahan Panday’s next, among other films.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got a sneak peak of the film’s plot. “It speaks of religious tolerance and how humanity is above all the religious, but in a lighter way. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh… Everyone is a human, is the core message that the film wishes to give. The germ of its premise is inspired by Yash Chopra’s second directorial, the 1961 classic, Dharamputra. Victor developed the premise after being inspired by the iconic song, Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega, Insaan Ki Aulaad Hai, Insaan Banega,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

While Yash Chopra’s classic was more of a drama, this one is a lighter take on the subject, and apart from entertaining, the film would also put out a message to the audience. The film will be released in 2021. It will be Vicky's first film with Adi Chopra's production house.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar’s situational comedy to go on floor in October

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results