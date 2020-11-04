The Kapil Sharma Show: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah grace the show to promote The Big Bull

More laughter and more comedy can be expected from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Actors Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta are set to grace the show to promote their film, The Big Bull.

The actors arrived on the set on Tuesday to film the episode. Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah promoted their film along with the film's producer Ajay Devgn.

The Big Bull – An Unreal Story is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, directed by Kookie Gulati, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

ALSO READ: The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan may resume shoot remotely

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results