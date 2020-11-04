Milind Soman runs nude on Goa beach as he kickstarts his 55th birthday

Model turned actor Milind Soman turns 55 today. The actor took to social media to share a picture of himself doing what he likes the best- running.

On Wednesday, Milind took to Instagram to share a picture of himself running naked on the beach. His wife Ankita Konwar captured him during the run. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday to me! #55 @ankita_earthy'.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to me ! . . . #55 ???? @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 3, 2020 at 7:59pm PST

Ankita also took to her Instagram handle to write a heartwarming birthday wish for her husband. Sharing an adorable selfie with Milind, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul ❤️ I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day ???????? . . Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run . . #happybirthday #birthdayboy???? #love #55 #foreverlove #celebration #runnersofinstagram #goa

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on Nov 3, 2020 at 8:30pm PST

A day ago, Milind had shared pictures of himself posing at the beach in Goa. Sharing the picture he wrote, “#TravelTuesday so good to be traveling again ! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason .. or the season”

View this post on Instagram

#TravelTuesday so good to be traveling again ! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason .. or the season ???? . . . #fitnessaddict #sunset #Run #health #happiness #life #runeverywhere #fun #love ???? @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:57pm PST

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar opens up about how she dealt with the trolling because of her age gap with Milind Soman

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results