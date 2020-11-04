Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals why she walked out of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, after spending nearly a month in jail, had filed a case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh. In her complaint, Rhea said that the sisters had forged a medical prescription and gave the later actor medicines without any expert consultation.
Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde reportedly issued a statement that the sisters gave their brother wrongfully prescribed medicines while being fully aware of his mental health condition. The lawyer said that Rhea filed the FIR for a specific offence of having forged a prescription and administered illegally. He said that Sushant was already communicated about the medicine by Priyanka in her messages on June 8, 2020.
