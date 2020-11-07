Check Out: Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan enjoy the farm life in Pataudi

A while back, Saif Ali Khan, along with his family, took off to his ancestral home to spend some time with his mother, Sharmila Tagore. The actor had been unwinding in Pataudi before resuming the shoot of his next film, Bhoot Police, a spooky horror comedy.

And now, we have got our hands on some exclusive pictures of Saif with his son, Taimur Ali Khan, where the father-son duo is seen bonding as they spend some quality time engaging in farm work in Pataudi.

Check out the pictures here:

There are no brownie points for guessing that the star is famous for his strong sense of humility and down-to-earth nature. And these pictures are proof. Earlier, on several occasions, Saif has been vocal about inculcating the values of humility and compassion in Taimur.

On the work front, Saif has a lot of projects lines up for release. Saif is currently in Dharamshala, where he will be spending the next couple of months, shooting for the first schedule of Bhoot Police. Before getting back on the set post the Covid-19 lockdown, he had already resumed work as he finished dubbing for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next from his home by taking all safety precautions. A couple of months back, he wrapped up the shoot of Bunty Aur Babli 2. He also has Adipurush lined up for a 2022 release where he will be seen playing a menacing villain.

