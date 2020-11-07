Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit talks about his finances; says did not even have money for protein shakes

Shardul Pandit recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant. Before going on the show, he had spoken about his financial situation in an interview with an entertainment portal.

Shardul said that he has coped up with anxiety and had gone into a phase where he locked himself up. He said he was ashamed to meet people because they would ask him out for a movie and he was worried about spending Rs. 350.

Pandit said that as an actor one has to go to the auditions and events looking good but he did not have that money. He said that he didn't even have the money to buy protein shakes and went into the house without any.

He said that Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava helped him during these times. Patel even wanted to order protein shakes for him but he stopped him as he wanted people to know his reality.

Shardul said that when he hit the peak of the financial crunch, he laid back on his expenses till he started earning again. He even took up jobs that paid Rs, 10,000 for making videos for a month.

