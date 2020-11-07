Bigg Boss fame Monalisa is feeling the weekend vibes in this black sheer dress

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rose to fame with her appearance in the popular reality television show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. She participated in the 10th season of the show and won several hearts with her performance in the show. She had entered the show with her then beau, now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

The actress who has nearly 4 million followers always engages with her followers by giving a glimpse into her life. On Saturday morning, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing in her hotel room in Goa. In the pictures, she is seen in a black sheer day dress.Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#goodmorning #saturday #vibes #weekend”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

????????????… #goodmorning #saturday #vibes #weekend

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 6, 2020 at 9:41pm PST

Monalisa is currently holidaying in Goa along with husband Vikrant.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Makers shoot for a special chess-themed promo featuring Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Monalisa

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results