Nakuul Mehta and Jankee to become parents; says their quarantine was not boring at all

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee shared some exciting news on Saturday afternoon. The couple is expecting their first child. Yes! The Ishqbaaz actor took to his Instagram handle to announce their pregnancy with the most adorable video.

In the video, Nakuul shared pictures of their wonderful moments together from being best friends to getting engaged to getting married and now expecting their first child. In the video, we see pictures of the couple twinning in blue with Jankee flaunting her baby bump and Nakuul holding her in her arms.

Sharing the video, Nakuul wrote, "Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS Circle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding,”

View this post on Instagram

Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS ❤️ Circle of life & then some more .. Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Nov 6, 2020 at 11:18pm PST

Meanwhile, Jankee on her Instagram, posted a series of pictures of their maternity photoshoot and wrote, "Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all, we're going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta#wearerxpanding #soontobeparents".

View this post on Instagram

Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all ???? we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta . . . #wearexpanding #soontobeparents

A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee) on Nov 6, 2020 at 11:30pm PST

ALSO READ: “Share with no expectations,” says Nakuul Mehta as he pens his thoughts on the journey of an artist

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results