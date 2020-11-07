Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi says foul language used in OTT is unnecessary; says we are blindly following the west

Actor Dilip Joshi who is popularly known for the portrayal of Jethalal in the long running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently slammed OTT platforms for encouraging the use of foul language. In a recent interview, the actor said that OTT platforms have generated some mind blowing content but the use of bad language feels unnatural in the Indian setting.
The actor was talking to comedian Sorabh Pant for the latter's YouTube podcast. “On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary,” he said.
“If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit for everything. If it is within limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond limit, it starts troubling you,” he added.
