Alia Bhatt – The minimalist make-up maven!

A lot of Bollywood actresses are known to bring in some of the best makeup trends including smokey eyes and bright shades of eye shadow that bring a vibrant pop to their outfits. With these trends changing almost every day, Alia Bhatt has been pretty consistent in keeping her makeup simple. The actress has never been seen with loud eye makeup after the initial year of her career eight years ago. No matter how heavy her outfit is, she pulls off an almost no-makeup look with extreme ease.

Be it a photoshoot, wedding function, or an award show, Alia Bhatt’s makeup trend has got to be one of the finest and the easiest trends to follow. While others would pick some colour for their eyes, Alia Bhatt prefers to stay stylish and yet lets her eyes do the talking! Take a look at some of the finest and our favourite minimal makeup looks by Alia Bhatt that are surely going to make you want to follow her footsteps.

Dressed in a Georges Hobeika dress, Alia Bhatt ensured to go easy on the accessories and makeup and yet looked super stylish.

While actresses put on their best makeup looks forward for magazine shoots, Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup looks won or hearts as she shot for Elle magazine’s cover at home during the lockdown.

Dressed in a cute lilac dress for the movie premiere to watch her friends, Alia Bhatt balanced her look out with extreme poise.

Even for Filmfare awards, Alia Bhatt opted for a bronze look with her pulled-back hair giving her outfit all the texture it required.

Weddings are no exceptions when it comes to Alia Bhatt pulling off a simple look and still manage to look like royalty.

During Kalank and Gully Boy promotions, Alia Bhatt was seen donning outfits from some of the finest designers, all the while maintaining her barely-there makeup look.

