And she says HE’S the funny one! Tiffany Haddish and Common met while filming The Kitchen last year, and they became friends right away. They were both surprised when the friendship evolved into romance. Tiffany says Common is the first celebrity she’s ever dated and the best relationship she’s ever had – plus she’s lost 20 pounds since they got together!

