Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu fly away for their honeymoon

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Ever since her marriage ceremony, the actress has been flooding her Instagram handle with pictures of outfits from the different ceremonies. On Saturday morning, the actress hinted at flying out of the country for her honeymoon.
Kajal took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of customised pouches and passport covers with their names printed on them. Kajal Aggarwal has her name printed as Kajal Kitchlu on her pouch and cover. The post was captioned as, "Ready to go." Her caption was accompanied by an aero plane emoji.
