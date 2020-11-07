Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu fly away for their honeymoon

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Ever since her marriage ceremony, the actress has been flooding her Instagram handle with pictures of outfits from the different ceremonies. On Saturday morning, the actress hinted at flying out of the country for her honeymoon.

Kajal took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of customised pouches and passport covers with their names printed on them. Kajal Aggarwal has her name printed as Kajal Kitchlu on her pouch and cover. The post was captioned as, "Ready to go." Her caption was accompanied by an aero plane emoji.

Owing to the pandmeic, Kajal had an intimate wedding ceremony in the presence of her close friends and family at the Taj, in Mumbai. In an interview with Vogue, the actress did reveal that planning a wedding amid the pandemic and nationwide lockdown was quite different. She said that all the important decisions were made virtually. “There was no going out physically—everything was done over WhatsApp and Zoom calls. The designers—Anita Dongre, Anamika Khanna, Varun Bahl, Falguni Shane Peacock—were so supportive. They sent me swatches at the nascent stages, shipped my outfit home for fittings, and made everything so seamless. My stylist Ami Patel helped through the process and styled my entire trousseau,” she revealed.

