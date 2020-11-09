Kriti Sanon uses her height to measure the length of her room

On Monday, actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself working out. However, what had our attention was her hilarious caption.

Kriti Sanon shared a picture of herself working out in her room. The actress who is seen doing stretching exercises said that he is measuring the room. Dressed in a black sports bra and pink pants, Kriti captioned the image, "Measuring the length of my room ”

Recently, The Housefull 4 actress had shared videos of her workout session at home. In the videos she is seen doing simple home workouts in her bedroom using kettlebells, stretching bands and smaller weights. Sharing the video compilation, she wrote, "Don't need Monday for Motivation"

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the film Mimi.

