Kriti Sanon uses her height to measure the length of her room

On Monday, actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself working out. However, what had our attention was her hilarious caption.
Kriti Sanon shared a picture of herself working out in her room. The actress who is seen doing stretching exercises said that he is measuring the room. Dressed in a black sports bra and pink pants, Kriti captioned the image, "Measuring the length of my room ”
Measuring the length of my room ????????♀️✌️
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:36am PST
I thought of putting this up, then i felt its not Perfect! But why does everything have to be perfect anyways?? ????♀️ #WorkInProgress If you aren’t Evolving, You’re not really Living. You’re just passing through Life! —Kriti P.S. : Happy with the progress @robin_behl14 ????????!
A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Oct 31, 2020 at 2:02am PDT
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in the film Mimi.
