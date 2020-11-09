Yami Gautam enjoys her trek to a temple in Himachal Pradesh; shares pictures

Bollywood stunner Yami Gautam is currently in Himachal Pradesh where she has been shooting for her upcoming film, Bhoot Police with her other co-stars. However, it's not been only work for Yami as the actress is making sure to make the most of her time in the Himachal hills and enjoy it's scenic beauty. The actress often shares pictures and videos of all the fun she's having and fans seem to love getting a sneak peek into her life too.

Last week,the diva had shared a video of her while trekking and revealed how she ditched her car for the same. Now again, Yami took to Instagram to share pictures of her at the famous 'Pohlani Mata' temple which were clicked after the trek.

All happy and smiling with the surreal experience, she wrote on her Instagram handle, "My job gives me ample of opportunity to travel & explore places as much as I would love ! Apart from all the touristy spots etc, the one place I make it a point to visit is any holy shrine ! I believe in spirituality & apart from faith, there is something mystical about the strength & energy certain shrines hold ???????????? P.S.. thnx to my amazing team who accompanied me to this not so easy trek, but absolutely worth & made it a memorable day ???? #pohlanimatamandir #dalhousie"

View this post on Instagram

My job gives me ample of opportunity to travel & explore places as much as I would love ! Apart from all the touristy spots etc, the one place I make it a point to visit is any holy shrine ! I believe in spirituality & apart from faith, there is something mystical about the strength & energy certain shrines hold ???????????? P.S.. thnx to my amazing team who accompanied me to this not so easy trek, but absolutely worth & made it a memorable day ???? #pohlanimatamandir #dalhousie Our star ???? @Flavien & @salechav

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Nov 8, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

Directed by Pavan Kriplani, Bhoot Police is a horror comedy film. Other than Yami Gautam, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in interesting roles. The cast and crew of the film recently flew to shoot the film in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, it will be released in 2021.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan to play corrupt Chief Minister in Dinesh Vijan’s Dasvi; Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur to be the leading ladies

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results