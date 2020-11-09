Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in a rainbow swimsuit in Maldives

The Maldives has become a go-to destination for Bollywood celebrities. As the lockdown regulations eased out, many took off to the destination in order to chill and rejuvenate. After Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, and many more. Joining the bandwagon is the beautiful Katrina Kaif.

The actress, on Monday, shared two sunkissed photos from her beach day. Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a rainbow swimsuit as she looked directly into the camera. "So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot #lovemyjob #grateful (sic),” Katrina captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram

So amzinggg to be in Maldives ???????? for shoot ???????????? #lovemyjob #grateful

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 9, 2020 at 12:44am PST

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. She will also star in PhoneBhoot and a superhero flick.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif gets up, close and personal with Lilly Singh; the duo stress on the need to be 'okay' even on bad days

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results