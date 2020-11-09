Arjun Rampal summoned by the NCB on Wednesday after his house was searched for alleged drug links

Just yesterday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife was taken into custody for harbouring 10 grams of marijuana at her home. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been raiding celebrities’ houses and questioning multiple people from the industry with regards to the drugs probe that came to light during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Arjun Rampal’s house in Mumbai is being searched by the NCB for alleged drug links

Now, as per the reports, Arjun Rampal’s house is being searched for alleged drug links. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetraides' brother was said to be a part of the drugs case and the actor’s house was searched previously as well. With not much information out so far, it has only been reported that the NCB will be doing a thorough search of Arjun Rampal’s Mumbai home for link and clues.

According to the latest reports, Arjun Rampal's electronic gadgets have been seized and the actor has been summoned on Wednesday by the anti-drug agency.

