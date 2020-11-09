Yash Raj Films to re-release some of its classic films in theatres this Diwali; tickets to cost Rs. 50

Three of the biggest multiplex chains of India – PVR Cinemas, INOX and Cinepolis are coming together to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films in cinemas this Diwali. YRF, through its 50 years marketing initiative, has decided to support multiplexes by giving its library, without charging any fee. YRF has, thus, joined hands with the exhibition circuit in a bid to pull people to cinemas this festive season, as the sector tries to cope with the new normal.

After extensive discussions, all parties have also decided to cap the ticket price to just Rs. 50 for all films because YRF and the exhibitors want people to come back to the theatres. The coronavirus pandemic saw the exhibition industry revenue come to a stand-still as central and state COVID-19 guidelines kept theatres shut across India for about seven months. Yash Raj Films Big Screen Celebration initiative has brought the top multiplex chains to come under one roof with a collective aim to restart the theatrical business.

“At YRF, audience delight sits at the centre of our universe and at the onset of our 50th year, we are stoked to begin the Big Screen Celebration initiative. Now audience can enjoy many of our classics and iconic movies on the big cinema screen and relive the experience of watching movies in the theatres,” says Manan Mehta, Sr. VP Marketing and Merchandising.

YRF’s iconic blockbusters like Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baarat, Sultan, Mardaani, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among many others will be screened as part of YRF Big Screen Celebration initiative across the country.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “ We heartily congratulate YRF for entering their 50th marvellous year in the industry. The contribution of Yash Raj Films to the Indian film industry has been unmatched. With every project that it has undertaken, YRF has brought glory to Indian Cinema over the past 50 years. Every release from the YRF banner creates a huge amount of anticipation, interest and appeal of its own in the hearts of its fans. It is a privilege to host their most iconic movies, from classics that transcend time such as Kabhie Kabhie and Silsila, to the most recent favorites like War and Sultan. We invite our patrons to come and enjoy YRF’s Big Screen Celebration initiative and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic cinemas.”

Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said, “The contribution of Yash Raj Films to the Indian film industry is unparalleled. With every release, YRF has brought glory to the Indian cinema industry over the past 50 years. It will be a privilege for all of us at INOX to celebrate YRF’s most iconic films on the big screen again. YRF and INOX have several things in common, including our zeal in giving our best, to keep the audiences entertained. We invite INOX patrons across the country to come and enjoy these iconic releases and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic INOX’s. We also take this opportunity to congratulate YRF for entering their 50th year.”

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India said, “It is wonderful to see the country's leading studio Yash Raj Films coming ahead and supporting cinemas in such difficult times. Diwali has always been a blockbuster week at the cinemas, with the YRF Big Screen Celebration, we at Cinepolis are looking forward to welcome our patrons back to the cinemas to relive their favourite cult classics on the big screen.”

