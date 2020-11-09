After being arrested, Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed sent for medical examination in alleged drugs case

In a shocking piece of news, producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s house was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently in the alleged drugs case. His wife Shabana Saeed was arrested. Today, November 9, she was sent to judicial custody by the magistrate court today. Saeed was also taken for medical examination. Saeed has applied for bail and a hearing will happen soon.
On Sunday, NCB raided Nadiadwala’s residence and seized drugs worth Rs 3.59 lakh. As NCB is investigating the drugs angle, during the interrogation of various peddlers, the producer's came into the spotlight. On Monday, Nadiadwala was summoned and reached Narcotics Control Bureau’s office for further questioning.
