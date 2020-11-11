“Don’t like offending anyone’s religion” – Cardi B apologizes after receiving backlash for comparing her magazine look to goddess Durga 

International rapper Cardi B has come under fire for her latest magazine cover. She posed on the cover of Footwear News magazine recently wearing an off-shoulder red Georges Hobeika red dress. The cover was reportedly paying homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess as it featured Cardi B with 10 hands, and instead of the weapons, she was holding a shoe. Soon she received backlash for the same since in Hindu culture, shoes are not worn in front of idols.

The magazine wrote, "If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star @iamcardib makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with @Reebok.⁠ In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time.⁠"

After receiving backlash, the rapper apologized via her Instagram stories on November 11, 2020. “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity, and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about," she said in the video. "And though it was dope if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.”

“When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research. I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future," she further said in her video.

Cardi B has since then taken down the post from her social media accounts but the magazine still has that cover on their Instagram.

