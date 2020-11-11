“Gaming is a huge market for music and we can expect immense growth in the coming years”, says Sulaiman Merchant talking about the Beech Raaste game

Just a while back composers Sulaiman Merchant and his brother Salim Merchant were lauded for their work in the docu-film Rock Disco Tabla. In fact the duo won two awards at the Golden Gate International Film Festival. Expressing his elation about it Sulaiman says, “We went through multiple edits, and when it finally came out we were glad to see that people are appreciating it. This is the second docu that we have done, and to see that it has received such accolades is great news for all of us. And we are obviously going to send this to a lot of festivals, let’s hope it gets appreciated there as well.”

Although the composer duo has received acclaim for their musical scores time and again, they firmly believe in re-inventing themselves. In fact, Sulaiman and Salim were behind the recently launched game Beech Raaste Car Racing, which interestingly is based around a song they composed. Taking us though the experience of development Sulaiman adds, “When we developed the song it was a travelling song. We had imagined that we would be in a car where this song happens. When we developed this song and wanted to shoot, Covid-19 happened and we couldn’t shoot. So we used a little bit of innovation and made an emoji video with funky cars made in graphics. Now the best option was to make it into a game, and when Hungama approached us to develop this further it worked beautifully.”

Elaborating on the game and its finer points Merchant continues, “The best part of the game is that you don’t need to download it or install it, it is browser based and you can work it from anywhere. You don’t really need high speed internet even, it is a flash based game and easy to play. Besides, the resolution is also so great that you just get hooked and want to keep playing it. Ady and Ada were actually created on Salim and my phones, and were incorporated into the game.”

However, developing just this game isn’t something that has satiated the brothers. Expounding on what the future could hold Sulaiman is optimistic that there will be a massive increase in such games being developed. “The possibilities of doing stuff through music is endless, music is anyway a very integral part of a game. When you have a song on which you base a game it becomes a lot more interesting. If you look at bigger games, they have a score that keeps you engaged and engrossed, now with a game being based on a song it will be that much better”, adds Merchant.

Concluding his reasoning on why music and gaming are so compatible Sulaiman talks about the market and how there has been constant growth despite the setbacks. “Gaming business is a thriving market, and is a huge market for music as well. In fact, we can look at it growing exponentially in the coming years. As for the Indian market being ready, if you look at us, be it in terms of technology or anything, I think India is ready for anything.”

