Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni teases Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan after he sees them hugging in private

Aly Goni recently entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, he has been making headlines even before he entered the house, as he has been giving out his opinions on social media about the contestants and the game. In the latest episode of the reality show, he is seen teasing Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia after he sees them hugging and having a mushy moment.

Eijaz and Pavitra were sorting out their issues and hugged each other when Aly Goni walked on them. He immediately ran out and teased the duo. Pavitra is seen running out behind Aly as he screams that the two were in there romancing.

Later on, Eijaz confessed about hugging Pavitra and shared his thoughts while talking to Jaan Kumar Sanu in the storeroom. Khan said that he does not want any of the feelings to get hurt.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss announced a nomination task in which housemates have to give up their personal things to save another housemate. Eijaz was seen destroying his photo frame to save Pavitra, while Aly destroys Jasmin's favourite doll to save Abhinav Shukla.

