Sanjay Dutt’s energy level takes KGF team by surprise

After the health trauma that he has gone through Sanjay Dutt was expected to be in subdued form on returning to work for the multi-lingual KGF2 directed by Prashant Neel. But Dutt has surprised everyone with his zest and energy.
Though Dutt is yet to resume shooting, he is into full preparation. A source confides that the initial plan was to tone down the action scenes in keeping with his frail condition after the cancer recovery. “But Dutt Saab is unstoppable. He’s like a tornado, not willing to let anything dampen his spirit. We are frankly very surprised by his enthusiasm,” says a source.
