Composers Salim – Sulaiman win two awards for their musical documentary Rock Disco Tabla at Golden Gate International Film Festival

It’s been incredible journey for brothers and music-composers Salim – Sulaiman Merchant. Their musical documentary Rock Disco Tabla has won two awards at Golden Gate International Film Festival. The film was nominated in 5 categories.

Salim had shared a video thanking everyone for the support. “Really happy for this incredible film getting all the love it deserves! The film is directed by @shakworld & it’s about the musical journey of @karshkalemusic,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rock Disco Tabla is a musical documentary film on the renowned musician, record producer, songwriter, film composer and DJ, Karsh Kale. It features studio clips, concert footage from around the world and video diaries of his close collaborators over the years.

ROCK DISCO TABLA has won 2 awards at the @goldengateaward

Really happy for this incredible film getting all the love it deserves!

The film is directed by @shakworld & it’s about the musical journey of @karshkalemusic @SlimSulaiman @industrywalas @Sulaiman @rajpandit17 pic.twitter.com/7V16mdBfvB

— salim merchant (@salim_merchant) November 9, 2020

Golden Gate International Film Festival (GGIFF) is dedicated to the many talented film makers world-wide, who now have an excellent opportunity to showcase their creativity in North America and around the world. GGIFF encourages films from every innovative film maker anywhere in the world.

