Composers Salim – Sulaiman win two awards for their musical documentary Rock Disco Tabla at Golden Gate International Film Festival

It’s been incredible journey for brothers and music-composers Salim – Sulaiman Merchant. Their musical documentary Rock Disco Tabla has won two awards at Golden Gate International Film Festival. The film was nominated in 5 categories.
Salim had shared a video thanking everyone for the support. “Really happy for this incredible film getting all the love it deserves! The film is directed by @shakworld & it’s about the musical journey of @karshkalemusic,” he wrote on Twitter.
Golden Gate International Film Festival (GGIFF) is dedicated to the many talented film makers world-wide, who now have an excellent opportunity to showcase their creativity in North America and around the world. GGIFF encourages films from every innovative film maker anywhere in the world.
