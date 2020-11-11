Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to star in an edge of the seat thriller titled Kun Faya Kun

Filmmaker Kushan Nandy, who earlier made Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has announced the title of his next directorial project Kun Faya Kun with an interesting and unique video featuring the film's lead cast Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The shooting of the film begins tomorrow.
The announcement video, which dropped today, not just teases the viewers about the meaning of the title, but also hints at the film's genre is an intriguing and creative way. The onscreen couple, which is teaming up for the second time after Taish, reveals it is a thriller genre.
Harshvardhan also explains what the title means, "Be..and it is!", still leaving the viewers curious. And while the events that unfold in the video afterward gives movie buffs a closer look at the thrilling elements that will keep them on the edge, it suitably ends on a cliffhanger."
Kun Faya Kun is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations), Creative Producer is Kiran Shyam Shroff, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, and is directed by Kushan Nandy.
