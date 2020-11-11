Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT platforms, online news brought under I&B Ministry

The Union Government of India has brought online news media and content streaming platforms under Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting. The notification was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued on Novenber 9, 2020.
According to India TV news channel, the notification stated that the, "films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers and news and current affairs content on online platforms shall be included in the 'India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961."
