Netflix, Amazon Prime Video & other OTT platforms, online news brought under I&B Ministry

The Union Government of India has brought online news media and content streaming platforms under Ministry Of Information & Broadcasting. The notification was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind and issued on Novenber 9, 2020.

According to India TV news channel, the notification stated that the, "films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers and news and current affairs content on online platforms shall be included in the 'India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961."

This news comes days after the Supreme Court  sought Centre's response on a PIL that was seeking regulations on OTT platforms.

