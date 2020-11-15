Selena Gomez to play Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new film 

Actor and producer Selena Gomez is set to play a role based on a real person. The actress will be starring as Peruvian mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in an upcoming film. The film will be based on the latter's upcoming memoir “In the Shadow of the Mountain.” Little Birds writer-director Elgin James will pen and helm the film.
According to Variety, "Vásquez-Lavado is the first gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, the highest mountains (including Mount Everest) on each of the seven continents. She is also the founder of Courageous Girls, a nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking, and has organized excursions for abuse survivors to the Mount Everest base camp. “In the Shadow of the Mountain” is expected to be published in 2022."
Meanwhile, she will also star in Hulu's upcoming comedy series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and serve as one of the executive producers. Selena Gomez is producing many films at the moment.
ALSO READ: Selena Gomez’ production The Broken Hearts Gallery starring Geraldine Viswanathan & Dacre Montgomery to release on November 20 in India
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply