Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment greenlights season 3 of Mirzapur

Following the remarkable success of its first season, Amazon Original Series Mirzapur creates history with its second season. Amazon Prime Video today announced that the raw, gritty and intense crime drama has become the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release of the eagerly awaited new season. Riding high on the success of Season 2 of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video also announced the greenlighting of Season 3 of the series that has perfectly captured the zeitgeist.

Appreciated by fans and critics alike for its gripping storyline and phenomenal performances, the latest season of Mirzapur has taken the unmatched fandom of the show several notches higher. The second season of the show not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world. This season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar who have left an indelible impression on audiences with their passionate and layered performances.

The fans of show will be delighted to know that the series, created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, has been greenlit for a third season. The returning season of Mirzapur received high acclaim from critics and audiences. The exceptional performance by the entire cast, has yet again left the fans mesmerized, who are now eagerly awaiting the next season.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

