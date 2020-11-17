Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra opens up about having anxiety due to constant physical transformations

Paras Chhabra is one of the most-talked-about celebrities of Bigg Boss 13 and the actor has been doing multiple music videos since he left the Bigg Boss house. Being one of the fitness enthusiasts, Paras Chhabra has always maintained a healthy lifestyle but some projects demand physical transformations, and it triggered anxiety in him.
He said that he wakes up anxious and goes to bed anxious since he does not like gaining weight.
