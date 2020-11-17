Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra opens up about having anxiety due to constant physical transformations

Paras Chhabra is one of the most-talked-about celebrities of Bigg Boss 13 and the actor has been doing multiple music videos since he left the Bigg Boss house. Being one of the fitness enthusiasts, Paras Chhabra has always maintained a healthy lifestyle but some projects demand physical transformations, and it triggered anxiety in him.

Paras Chhabra opened up about being anxious all day long when he had to gain weight for his project. He says that gaining weight consciously does have an effect on you and it is completely different than gaining weight naturally. Similarly, losing weight also takes a toll on your mental health and both these activities have triggered anxiety in me.

He said that he wakes up anxious and goes to bed anxious since he does not like gaining weight.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra vows to expose Pavitra Punia on Bigg Boss 14 if he enters the show

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results