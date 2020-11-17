Chiranjeevi tests negative for COVID-19; says earlier result was faulty

Late on Thursday night, megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to confirm that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and that the earlier test results were false. The actor on November 9 had revealed that his test results for the virus came ein positive. However, turns out the results came positive because of faulty PCR-kit.

Sharing an image of his COVID-19 test results, Chiranjeevi wrote, "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled! (sic)."

A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled ! ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/v8dwFvzznw

— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 12, 2020

After getting a positive result for COVID-19 test, the actor reportedly decided to get a CT scan done at a private hospital. The CT scan results showed no signs of infection or damage in his lungs. This raised doubts about the actor testing positive and he was tested again with three different PCR kits and all turned out to be negative.

Chiranjeevi took the first COVID-19 test before resuming shoot for Acharya. However, now with the actor testing negative he will be going ahead with the shoot. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan, and Sonu Sood.

