Imtiaz Ali remembers late actor Asif Basra; says he wanted an intelligent actor for Jab We Met

On Thursday, actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in McLeodganj in Dharamshala. The police are investigating the matter and have not found any note yet. Meanwhile, the demise of the actor has left the industry and his fans in a state of shock.

Late Asif Basra has played several memorable characters. He had a small yet impactful role in Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met. He was seen intimidating Kareena Kapoor's character Geet in the film when she misses her train and is stranded at a lonely station at night. Talking about Basra to a tabloid, Imtiaz recalled how the actor could perform even a small role with conviction.

Imtiaz Ali said that it was very easy to work with him and that his death is indeed a loss. While making Jab We Met, Ali wanted an intelligent actor who could convey what we wanted to say. He wanted the character to be threatening and funny at the same time.

Ali knew Asif through theatre and that is what led him to cast him for the role of a station vendor. The two never worked together after that. But Ali who has watched his other films says he is an engaging actor and will be missed in the movies.

