Sidharth Shukla takes a hilarious jibe at brands claiming to kill Coronavirus’ infection

Sidharth Shukla is a funny man in the most sarcastic way if his tweets are anything to go by. Last seen as a senior in Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, the Balika Vadhu actor became twice as popular this season for reasons more than one, one being his funny side. Known for his wit, Sidharth took to Twitter to take a jibe at the array of new products introduced overnight by brands during the ongoing pandemic to monetize on people's vulnerability to the virus.

Taking a dig at the disclaimer by every second product aggressively advertised these days claiming to kill 99.99 % of Coronavirus. Sidharth wrote, “Sala Corona ki sirf vaccine nahi ban payi hai ….. Baki Corona se 99.9% ladne wale paint, sabun, distemper, toilet cleaner, ye sab baazaar Mein aa chuke hai ….” The actor was certainly lauded for his on-point humour by his fans once again. Take a look at his tweet.

Sala Corona ki sirf vaccine nahi ban payi hai …..

Baki Corona se 99.9% ladne wale paint, sabun, distemper, toilet cleaner, ye sab baazaar Mein aa chuke hai …. ????????

— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 11, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla is in Punjab with Shehnaaz Gill for the shoot of their upcoming collaboration and SidNaaz fans are on cloud 9!

