“Spending Diwali in my hotel room this year,” says Vaani Kapoor, who is currently shooting her next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Vaani Kapoor is missing her parents dearly this Diwali. She will be spending Diwali in her hotel room in Chandigarh, where she is shooting her next, a progressive love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vaani says, “I will be spending Diwali in my hotel room this year. Though I will be missing my family and friends terribly, I also realise that there is no way of seeing them and rejoining the shoot of my film. So, to make the most of it, Diwali would be with the cast and crew of my film which I'm sure we'll make the most of.”

Vaani says that since she is shooting during the pandemic, maintaining the bio-bubble is an absolute must. She will be video calling her parents, Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor, sister, Nupur, and close friends on Diwali to soak in the festive spirit.

She says, “In these tough times of the pandemic, to operate smoothly, it is better to avoid travel and work in a bio-bubble that protects us and the entire crew. I think I will be video calling my family and friends through the day on Diwali and catching up on what they are planning to do.”

The gorgeous actress adds, “My parents have a lovely, homely Diwali puja every year and I think I will see that via video call. Since I’m in Chandigarh, I think I will definitely treat myself to some mouth-watering Punjabi sweets that day! One day of a cheat day on Diwali is definitely going to be worth it.”

