Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starrer WandaVision to premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021 

Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding! A while ago, it was announced that Marvel will be launching multiple series on Disney+ in order to focus on some fan favourite characters. Wada Maximoff and Vision played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany will be starring in WandaVision. The first trailer was released over a month ago.

Now, Marvel has set a premiere date. The official Twitter account of The Avengers revealed that the series will be arriving on the streaming platform on January 15, 2021. "A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus," the tweet read.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy

— The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020

Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The events in this series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision also stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.

ALSO READ: WandaVision: Two superheroes Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany live idealized suburban lives in the first trailer

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results