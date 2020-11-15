Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starrer WandaVision to premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021 

Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding! A while ago, it was announced that Marvel will be launching multiple series on Disney+ in order to focus on some fan favourite characters. Wada Maximoff and Vision played by Elizabeth Olsen, and Paul Bettany will be starring in WandaVision. The first trailer was released over a month ago.
Now, Marvel has set a premiere date. The official Twitter account of The Avengers revealed that the series will be arriving on the streaming platform on January 15, 2021. "A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus," the tweet read.
A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ @WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming January 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jjR8GtADRy
— The Avengers (@Avengers) November 12, 2020
WandaVision also stars Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn.
