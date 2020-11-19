Sylvester Stallone joins the cast of The Suicide Squad, confirms director James Gunn

There's a new addition to the cast of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The filmmaker has confirmed that Sylvester Stallone has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie.

A few days ago, James Gunn took to his Instagram to share the news by posting a selfie with Stallone. “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is," he captioned the picture.

The news was later confirmed by Stallone while speaking to Deadline. He said, “Working with this incredible Director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.”

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) will reprise their roles. The new characters include Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher (Daniela Melchior), Javelin (Flula Borg), TDK (Nathan Fillion), and Weasel (Sean Gunn).

The star-studded cast includes Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, J, and Taika Waititi in a secret role.

The Suicide Squad will release in theaters on August 6, 2021.

