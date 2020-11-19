Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill raises the oomph meter with her sultry transformation

Shehnaaz Gill’s recent physical transformation has left her fans with their jaws dropped on the floor. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant has ensured to keep her fans drooling over her new avatar and has taken a 180 degree turn when it comes to her chic and classy styling. Posing for another photoshoot, Shehnaaz Gill flaunted her sexy legs in a pair of printed shorts, a pastel shirt, and an extravagant faux fur coat.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared the pictures and we can’t stop looking at them. Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif has certainly become Mumbai Ki Shehnaaz Gill with her recent transformation. Posing with a retro phone and a radio, Shehnaaz Gill has given a sexy twist to this retro photoshoot. Take a look at the pictures.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be collaborating with Sidharth Shukla yet again for another project and the SidNaaz fans are ecstatic.

